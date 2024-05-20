Active Stocks
Sat May 18 2024 12:49:03
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Gains in Trading Today

20 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 26.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.14 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day of trading, opening at 26.15 and closing at 26.14. The high for the day was 26.45, while the low was 26.07. The market capitalization stood at 10500.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.35 and the 52-week low is 11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 456,564 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:51:34 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Power has remained unchanged today at 26.14, in line with its peer companies such as Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava, which are also experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both seen marginal increases of 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.910.31.5323.995.5713645.24
KPI Green Energy1929.8510.10.532109.25320.6711633.64
Reliance Power26.140.00.034.3511.069763.83
Rattanindia Enterprises75.450.781.0494.8537.0110429.22
Nava513.7514.452.89543.0222.37454.55
20 May 2024, 09:33:17 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.14, up 0% from yesterday's ₹26.14

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 26.14 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.9 and 26.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:22:52 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power's stock price remains unchanged at 26.14 today, showing a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 129.39% to reach 26.14. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.81%
3 Months-2.2%
6 Months14.44%
YTD12.23%
1 Year129.39%
20 May 2024, 08:53:13 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.45Support 125.9
Resistance 226.7Support 225.6
Resistance 327.0Support 325.35
20 May 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18684 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

20 May 2024, 08:01:39 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹26.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests null near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.45 & 26.07 yesterday to end at 26.14. null

