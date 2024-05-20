Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Gains in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day of trading, opening at ₹26.15 and closing at ₹26.14. The high for the day was ₹26.45, while the low was ₹26.07. The market capitalization stood at ₹10500.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.35 and the 52-week low is ₹11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 456,564 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Power has remained unchanged today at ₹26.14, in line with its peer companies such as Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava, which are also experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both seen marginal increases of 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.91
|0.3
|1.53
|23.99
|5.57
|13645.24
|KPI Green Energy
|1929.85
|10.1
|0.53
|2109.25
|320.67
|11633.64
|Reliance Power
|26.14
|0.0
|0.0
|34.35
|11.06
|9763.83
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|75.45
|0.78
|1.04
|94.85
|37.01
|10429.22
|Nava
|513.75
|14.45
|2.89
|543.0
|222.3
|7454.55
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.14, up 0% from yesterday's ₹26.14
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at ₹26.14 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.9 and ₹26.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power's stock price remains unchanged at ₹26.14 today, showing a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 129.39% to reach ₹26.14. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.81%
|3 Months
|-2.2%
|6 Months
|14.44%
|YTD
|12.23%
|1 Year
|129.39%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.45
|Support 1
|25.9
|Resistance 2
|26.7
|Support 2
|25.6
|Resistance 3
|27.0
|Support 3
|25.35
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18684 k
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹26.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests null near term outlook
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.45 & ₹26.07 yesterday to end at ₹26.14. null
