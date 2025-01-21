Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 21 Jan 2025, by -2.95 %. The stock closed at 42.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.83 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 42.45 and closed at 42.07, experiencing a high of 42.75 and a low of 40.50. The company's market capitalization stands at 16,381.21 crore. Over the past year, Reliance Power reached a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,227,508 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.22Support 139.95
Resistance 243.6Support 239.06
Resistance 344.49Support 337.68
21 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23937 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

21 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹42.07 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 42.75 & 40.5 yesterday to end at 40.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

