Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹42.45 and closed at ₹42.07, experiencing a high of ₹42.75 and a low of ₹40.50. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,381.21 crore. Over the past year, Reliance Power reached a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,227,508 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.22
|Support 1
|39.95
|Resistance 2
|43.6
|Support 2
|39.06
|Resistance 3
|44.49
|Support 3
|37.68
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹42.75 & ₹40.5 yesterday to end at ₹40.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend