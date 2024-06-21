Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at ₹30.72 and closed at ₹30.83. The highest price reached during the day was ₹31.8, while the lowest was ₹30.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,312.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35 and the low was ₹13.8. The BSE volume for the day was 3,560,683 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|31.41
|Support 1
|30.2
|Resistance 2
|32.16
|Support 2
|29.74
|Resistance 3
|32.62
|Support 3
|28.99
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹31.8 & ₹30.6 yesterday to end at ₹30.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend