LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares soar in positive trading

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 23.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.02 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today
Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 23.38 and closed at 22.7 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 23.83, and the low was 23.11. The market capitalization of Reliance Power stood at 9082.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 33.1, and the 52-week low was 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,091,928 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:50:33 AM IST

Reliance Power Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:42:57 AM IST

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹25.02, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹23.83

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 25.02, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.19. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company.

21 Mar 2024, 09:31:09 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.16%
3 Months9.21%
6 Months25.46%
YTD2.58%
1 Year133.17%
21 Mar 2024, 09:02:14 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹23.83, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹22.7

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 23.83, which is a 4.98% increase from the previous day. This equates to a net change of 1.13.

21 Mar 2024, 08:02:15 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹22.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power's BSE volume was 2,091,928 shares, and the closing price was 22.7.

