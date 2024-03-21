Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares soar in positive trading

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹23.38 and closed at ₹22.7 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹23.83, and the low was ₹23.11. The market capitalization of Reliance Power stood at ₹9082.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹33.1, and the 52-week low was ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,091,928 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹25.02, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.19. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.16%
|3 Months
|9.21%
|6 Months
|25.46%
|YTD
|2.58%
|1 Year
|133.17%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹23.83, which is a 4.98% increase from the previous day. This equates to a net change of 1.13.
On the last day, Reliance Power's BSE volume was 2,091,928 shares, and the closing price was ₹22.7.
