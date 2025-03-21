Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹38.19 and closed lower at ₹37.73. The stock reached a high of ₹38.32 and a low of ₹36.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹14,645.87 crore, Reliance Power has seen a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹22.50. The trading volume on the BSE was 4,982,024 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 38.1 & a low of 37.12 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|38.29
|Support 1
|37.31
|Resistance 2
|38.69
|Support 2
|36.73
|Resistance 3
|39.27
|Support 3
|36.33
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.69
|Support 1
|35.82
|Resistance 2
|38.92
|Support 2
|35.18
|Resistance 3
|39.56
|Support 3
|33.95
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 93.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹38.32 & ₹36.30 yesterday to end at ₹36.46. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.