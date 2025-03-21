Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -3.37 %. The stock closed at 37.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.46 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 38.19 and closed lower at 37.73. The stock reached a high of 38.32 and a low of 36.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of 14,645.87 crore, Reliance Power has seen a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 22.50. The trading volume on the BSE was 4,982,024 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:38 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 38.1 & a low of 37.12 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 138.29Support 137.31
Resistance 238.69Support 236.73
Resistance 339.27Support 336.33
21 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 137.69Support 135.82
Resistance 238.92Support 235.18
Resistance 339.56Support 333.95
21 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 51 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26507 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 93.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

21 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹37.73 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 38.32 & 36.30 yesterday to end at 36.46. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.