Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock sees gains in trading today

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹26.15 and closed at ₹26.14. The high for the day was ₹26.45 and the low was ₹26.07. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,500.36 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹34.35 and ₹11.06 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 456,564 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at ₹26.18 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.95 and ₹26.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has remained stable, with a 0.00% increase, trading at ₹26.14 today. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen a significant price increase of 128.38% to reach ₹26.14. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.17%
|3 Months
|-2.32%
|6 Months
|14.44%
|YTD
|12.23%
|1 Year
|128.38%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.4
|Support 1
|25.95
|Resistance 2
|26.65
|Support 2
|25.75
|Resistance 3
|26.85
|Support 3
|25.5
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 76.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 456 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.45 & ₹26.07 yesterday to end at ₹26.14. null
