Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 26.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.18 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 26.15 and closed at 26.14. The high for the day was 26.45 and the low was 26.07. The market capitalization stood at 10,500.36 crore. The 52-week high and low were 34.35 and 11.06 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 456,564 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.18, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹26.14

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 26.18 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.95 and 26.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has remained stable, with a 0.00% increase, trading at 26.14 today. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen a significant price increase of 128.38% to reach 26.14. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.17%
3 Months-2.32%
6 Months14.44%
YTD12.23%
1 Year128.38%
21 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.4Support 125.95
Resistance 226.65Support 225.75
Resistance 326.85Support 325.5
21 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16966 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 76.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 456 k.

21 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹26.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests null near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.45 & 26.07 yesterday to end at 26.14. null

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.