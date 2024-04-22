Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -2.33 %. The stock closed at 28.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.04 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day traded at an open price of 28 and closed at 28.71. The high for the day was 29.05, while the low was 27.5. The market capitalization stood at 11263.59 crore. The 52-week high and low were 34.35 and 11.06 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5055340 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹28.71 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 5055340 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 28.71.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.