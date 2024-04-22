Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day traded at an open price of ₹28 and closed at ₹28.71. The high for the day was ₹29.05, while the low was ₹27.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹11263.59 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹34.35 and ₹11.06 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5055340 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
