Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹41.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹40.83. The stock reached a high of ₹41.6 and a low of ₹39.86 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹16,112.07 crore, Reliance Power's performance reflects a significant fluctuation within its 52-week range, which has a high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE volume for the day was 2,766,092 shares.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has declined by 1.29%, currently trading at ₹39.64. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have increased by 33.03%, reaching ₹39.64. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.16%
|3 Months
|10.4%
|6 Months
|48.89%
|YTD
|-5.85%
|1 Year
|33.03%
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.19
|Support 1
|39.47
|Resistance 2
|42.24
|Support 2
|38.8
|Resistance 3
|42.91
|Support 3
|37.75
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹41.6 & ₹39.86 yesterday to end at ₹40.16. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.