Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 40.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.16 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 41.3 and closed slightly lower at 40.83. The stock reached a high of 41.6 and a low of 39.86 during the session. With a market capitalization of 16,112.07 crore, Reliance Power's performance reflects a significant fluctuation within its 52-week range, which has a high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The BSE volume for the day was 2,766,092 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has declined by 1.29%, currently trading at 39.64. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have increased by 33.03%, reaching 39.64. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.16%
3 Months10.4%
6 Months48.89%
YTD-5.85%
1 Year33.03%
22 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.19Support 139.47
Resistance 242.24Support 238.8
Resistance 342.91Support 337.75
22 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24066 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

22 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹40.83 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 41.6 & 39.86 yesterday to end at 40.16. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.