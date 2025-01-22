Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 40.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.16 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.