Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock price remained constant at ₹27.92 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹27.92 and a low of ₹27, with a market capitalization of ₹10,894.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.35 and the 52-week low is ₹14.88. The BSE volume for the day was 3,267,680 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.67
|Support 1
|26.77
|Resistance 2
|28.23
|Support 2
|26.43
|Resistance 3
|28.57
|Support 3
|25.87
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.92 & ₹27 yesterday to end at ₹27.12. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.