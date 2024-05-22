Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock closed at ₹26.14 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹26.21. The high for the day was ₹26.88, and the low was ₹25.91. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,496.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹34.35 and ₹11.06 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,314,289 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.99 and 26.65 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 26.65 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.99.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.92
|Support 1
|26.81
|Resistance 2
|26.96
|Support 2
|26.74
|Resistance 3
|27.03
|Support 3
|26.7
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power stock reached a high of ₹27.39 and a low of ₹26.1 during the current trading day.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 80.92% higher than yesterday
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Reliance Power until 12 AM has increased by 80.92% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹26.85, up by 2.76%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price decreases.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 27.45 and 26.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 26.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 27.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.99
|Support 1
|26.65
|Resistance 2
|27.16
|Support 2
|26.48
|Resistance 3
|27.33
|Support 3
|26.31
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25.91
|10 Days
|25.51
|20 Days
|26.47
|50 Days
|26.08
|100 Days
|26.65
|300 Days
|23.03
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.71, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹26.13
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹26.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹27.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹27.3 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 72.89% higher than yesterday
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Power traded by 11 AM has increased by 72.89% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹26.91, up by 2.99%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power reached a high of 27.39 and a low of 26.37 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 26.55 and 26.72, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.45
|Support 1
|26.43
|Resistance 2
|27.93
|Support 2
|25.89
|Resistance 3
|28.47
|Support 3
|25.41
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.94, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹26.13
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹26.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹27.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹27.3 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Power's stock price rose by 3.06% to reach ₹26.93, outperforming its peers. While KPI Green Energy and Rattanindia Enterprises witnessed a decline, Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Nava experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight gains of 0.04% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.69
|0.24
|1.23
|23.99
|5.57
|13494.46
|KPI Green Energy
|1900.65
|-21.3
|-1.11
|2109.25
|320.67
|11457.61
|Reliance Power
|26.93
|0.8
|3.06
|34.35
|11.35
|10058.91
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|76.2
|-0.28
|-0.37
|94.85
|37.01
|10532.89
|Nava
|506.85
|7.0
|1.4
|543.0
|235.0
|7354.43
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -37.45% lower than yesterday
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Reliance Power until 10 AM is down by 37.45% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹26.63, reflecting a decrease of 1.91%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 26.5 & a low of 26.11 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.55
|Support 1
|26.16
|Resistance 2
|26.72
|Support 2
|25.94
|Resistance 3
|26.94
|Support 3
|25.77
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates:
RELIANCE POWER
RELIANCE POWER
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock price increased by 0.38% today, reaching ₹26.23, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. KPI Green Energy and Rattanindia Enterprises are declining, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Nava are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and down by -0.07%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.65
|0.2
|1.03
|23.99
|5.57
|13467.05
|KPI Green Energy
|1901.4
|-20.55
|-1.07
|2109.25
|320.67
|11462.14
|Reliance Power
|26.23
|0.1
|0.38
|34.35
|11.35
|9797.45
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|76.11
|-0.37
|-0.48
|94.85
|37.01
|10520.45
|Nava
|507.45
|7.6
|1.52
|543.0
|235.0
|7363.13
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.45, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹26.13
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at ₹26.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.7 and ₹26.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 1.99% and is currently trading at ₹26.65. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 126.96% to reach ₹26.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to reach 22576.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.95%
|3 Months
|-2.52%
|6 Months
|22.25%
|YTD
|12.02%
|1 Year
|126.96%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.7
|Support 1
|25.7
|Resistance 2
|27.3
|Support 2
|25.3
|Resistance 3
|27.7
|Support 3
|24.7
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17322 k
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹26.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests null near term outlook
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.88 & ₹25.91 yesterday to end at ₹26.14. null
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!