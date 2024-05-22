Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
23 min read . 01:37 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 26.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.71 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock closed at 26.14 on the last trading day, with an open price of 26.21. The high for the day was 26.88, and the low was 25.91. The market capitalization stood at 10,496.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were 34.35 and 11.06 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,314,289 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.99 and 26.65 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 26.65 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.99.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.92Support 126.81
Resistance 226.96Support 226.74
Resistance 327.03Support 326.7
22 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power stock reached a high of 27.39 and a low of 26.1 during the current trading day.

22 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 80.92% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Reliance Power until 12 AM has increased by 80.92% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 26.85, up by 2.76%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price decreases.

22 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 27.45 and 26.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 26.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 27.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.99Support 126.65
Resistance 227.16Support 226.48
Resistance 327.33Support 326.31
22 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25.91
10 Days25.51
20 Days26.47
50 Days26.08
100 Days26.65
300 Days23.03
22 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.71, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹26.13

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of 26.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 27.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 27.3 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:51 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 72.89% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Power traded by 11 AM has increased by 72.89% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 26.91, up by 2.99%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power reached a high of 27.39 and a low of 26.37 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 26.55 and 26.72, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.45Support 126.43
Resistance 227.93Support 225.89
Resistance 328.47Support 325.41
22 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.94, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹26.13

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of 26.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 27.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 27.3 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Power's stock price rose by 3.06% to reach 26.93, outperforming its peers. While KPI Green Energy and Rattanindia Enterprises witnessed a decline, Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Nava experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight gains of 0.04% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.690.241.2323.995.5713494.46
KPI Green Energy1900.65-21.3-1.112109.25320.6711457.61
Reliance Power26.930.83.0634.3511.3510058.91
Rattanindia Enterprises76.2-0.28-0.3794.8537.0110532.89
Nava506.857.01.4543.0235.07354.43
22 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -37.45% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Reliance Power until 10 AM is down by 37.45% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 26.63, reflecting a decrease of 1.91%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 26.5 & a low of 26.11 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.55Support 126.16
Resistance 226.72Support 225.94
Resistance 326.94Support 325.77
22 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock price increased by 0.38% today, reaching 26.23, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. KPI Green Energy and Rattanindia Enterprises are declining, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Nava are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and down by -0.07%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.650.21.0323.995.5713467.05
KPI Green Energy1901.4-20.55-1.072109.25320.6711462.14
Reliance Power26.230.10.3834.3511.359797.45
Rattanindia Enterprises76.11-0.37-0.4894.8537.0110520.45
Nava507.457.61.52543.0235.07363.13
22 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.45, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹26.13

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 26.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.7 and 26.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 1.99% and is currently trading at 26.65. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 126.96% to reach 26.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to reach 22576.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.95%
3 Months-2.52%
6 Months22.25%
YTD12.02%
1 Year126.96%
22 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.7Support 125.7
Resistance 227.3Support 225.3
Resistance 327.7Support 324.7
22 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17322 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

22 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹26.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests null near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.88 & 25.91 yesterday to end at 26.14. null

