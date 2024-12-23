Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹47.41 and closed slightly lower at ₹46.92, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹47.88 and a low of ₹44.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹17,975.95 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,646,812 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1732 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹47.88 & ₹44.6 yesterday to end at ₹44.79. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend