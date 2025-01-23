Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹40.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹40.16. The stock reached a high of ₹40.74 and a low of ₹38.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹15,846.95 crore, the company's shares have a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,685,673 shares for Reliance Power.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹40.74 & ₹38.55 yesterday to end at ₹39.46. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.