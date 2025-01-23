Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 40.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.46 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 40.5 and closed slightly lower at 40.16. The stock reached a high of 40.74 and a low of 38.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 15,846.95 crore, the company's shares have a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,685,673 shares for Reliance Power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24564 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

23 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹40.16 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 40.74 & 38.55 yesterday to end at 39.46. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

