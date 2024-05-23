Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Climbs in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock price for the last day showed a slight increase, with an open price of ₹26.1 and a close price of ₹26.13. The high for the day was ₹27.39, while the low was ₹26.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹10640.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹34.35 and ₹11.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5057288 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at ₹26.62 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.93 and ₹27.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at ₹26.55. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Power shares has surged by 104.63% to reach ₹26.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.71%
|3 Months
|1.88%
|6 Months
|26.79%
|YTD
|13.73%
|1 Year
|104.63%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.23
|Support 1
|25.93
|Resistance 2
|27.97
|Support 2
|25.37
|Resistance 3
|28.53
|Support 3
|24.63
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.39 & ₹26.1 yesterday to end at ₹26.13. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.