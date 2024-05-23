Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Climbs in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 26.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.62 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock price for the last day showed a slight increase, with an open price of 26.1 and a close price of 26.13. The high for the day was 27.39, while the low was 26.1. The market capitalization stood at 10640.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 34.35 and 11.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5057288 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.62, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹26.49

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 26.62 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.93 and 27.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at 26.55. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Power shares has surged by 104.63% to reach 26.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.71%
3 Months1.88%
6 Months26.79%
YTD13.73%
1 Year104.63%
23 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.23Support 125.93
Resistance 227.97Support 225.37
Resistance 328.53Support 324.63
23 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17322 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

23 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹26.13 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 27.39 & 26.1 yesterday to end at 26.13. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

