Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 24 Apr 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 28.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.99 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power opened at 28.21 and closed at 28.13. The stock reached a high of 28.45 and a low of 27.73. The market capitalization of Reliance Power was 11,243.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 34.35 and 11.06 respectively. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 2,042,228 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 1.11% and is currently trading at 28.30. Over the past year, Reliance Power's shares have surged by 137.29% to 28.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.49%
3 Months-6.41%
6 Months67.66%
YTD20.17%
1 Year137.29%
24 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 28.45 & 27.73 yesterday to end at 28.13. The technical trend suggests that following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

