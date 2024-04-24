Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Apr 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power opened at ₹28.21 and closed at ₹28.13. The stock reached a high of ₹28.45 and a low of ₹27.73. The market capitalization of Reliance Power was ₹11,243.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹34.35 and ₹11.06 respectively. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 2,042,228 shares traded.
The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 1.11% and is currently trading at ₹28.30. Over the past year, Reliance Power's shares have surged by 137.29% to ₹28.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.49%
|3 Months
|-6.41%
|6 Months
|67.66%
|YTD
|20.17%
|1 Year
|137.29%
The stock traded in the range of ₹28.45 & ₹27.73 yesterday to end at ₹28.13. The technical trend suggests that following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
