Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹45 and closed slightly lower at ₹44.79, with a high of ₹45.44 and a low of ₹43.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹17,590.32 crore. Over the past year, its stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,764,812 shares.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|45.05
|Support 1
|43.2
|Resistance 2
|46.18
|Support 2
|42.48
|Resistance 3
|46.9
|Support 3
|41.35
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1764 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹45.44 & ₹43.5 yesterday to end at ₹43.77. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend