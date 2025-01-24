Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹40.17 and closed at ₹39.46, experiencing a high of ₹40.55 and a low of ₹39.31. The stock's market capitalization stands at ₹15,846.95 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37, with a trading volume of 2,345,905 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|40.34
|Support 1
|39.11
|Resistance 2
|41.06
|Support 2
|38.6
|Resistance 3
|41.57
|Support 3
|37.88
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹40.55 & ₹39.31 yesterday to end at ₹39.68. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.