Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 39.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.68 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 40.17 and closed at 39.46, experiencing a high of 40.55 and a low of 39.31. The stock's market capitalization stands at 15,846.95 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37, with a trading volume of 2,345,905 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 140.34Support 139.11
Resistance 241.06Support 238.6
Resistance 341.57Support 337.88
24 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24723 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

24 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹39.46 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 40.55 & 39.31 yesterday to end at 39.68. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

