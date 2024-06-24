Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹29.76 and closed at ₹29.89 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹30.39, while the low was ₹29.43. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,143.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹34.35 and ₹13.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,431,989 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The Reliance Power stock's high for the day was ₹30.39, while the low was ₹29.43.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 5.88% higher than yesterday
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Power traded until 12 AM is 5.88% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹30.12, up by 0.77%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 30.27 and 30.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 30.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 30.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|30.38
|Support 1
|30.04
|Resistance 2
|30.56
|Support 2
|29.88
|Resistance 3
|30.72
|Support 3
|29.7
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|30.73
|10 Days
|29.60
|20 Days
|27.45
|50 Days
|27.60
|100 Days
|26.92
|300 Days
|24.12
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹29.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹30.39 & ₹29.43 yesterday to end at ₹29.89. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend