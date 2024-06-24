Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jun 24 2024 12:57:05
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 834.20 -0.26%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 177.70 -1.20%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,166.10 0.70%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,669.20 0.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 332.85 2.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 29.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.18 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock opened at 29.76 and closed at 29.89 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 30.39, while the low was 29.43. The market capitalization stood at 12,143.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 34.35 and 13.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,431,989 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:02:38 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The Reliance Power stock's high for the day was 30.39, while the low was 29.43.

24 Jun 2024, 12:46:28 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 5.88% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Power traded until 12 AM is 5.88% higher than yesterday, with the price at 30.12, up by 0.77%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:35:01 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 30.27 and 30.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 30.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 30.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 130.38Support 130.04
Resistance 230.56Support 229.88
Resistance 330.72Support 329.7
24 Jun 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days30.73
10 Days29.60
20 Days27.45
50 Days27.60
100 Days26.92
300 Days24.12
24 Jun 2024, 12:20:00 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:11:45 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹29.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 30.39 & 29.43 yesterday to end at 29.89. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue