Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹26.67 and closed at ₹26.49. The stock reached a high of ₹26.83 and a low of ₹26.33. The market capitalization of the company was ₹10604.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35 and the 52-week low was ₹11.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1684993 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1684 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.83 & ₹26.33 yesterday to end at ₹26.49. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.