Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 24 May 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 26.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 26.67 and closed at 26.49. The stock reached a high of 26.83 and a low of 26.33. The market capitalization of the company was 10604.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35 and the 52-week low was 11.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1684993 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17978 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1684 k.

24 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹26.49 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.83 & 26.33 yesterday to end at 26.49. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

