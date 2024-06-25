Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock price for the last day saw an open of ₹29.76 and a close of ₹29.89. The high for the day was ₹30.39, while the low was ₹29.43. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,934.42 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹34.35 and ₹13.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,105,566 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹30.39 & ₹29.43 yesterday to end at ₹29.89. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend