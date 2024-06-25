Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 29.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.71 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock price for the last day saw an open of 29.76 and a close of 29.89. The high for the day was 30.39, while the low was 29.43. The market capitalization stood at 11,934.42 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 34.35 and 13.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,105,566 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 66431 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

25 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹29.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 30.39 & 29.43 yesterday to end at 29.89. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

