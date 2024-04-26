Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 26 Apr 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 27.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.51 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 27.8 and closed at 27.58 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 27.8, while the low was 27.44. The market capitalization stood at 11,050.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at 34.35, and the 52-week low is at 11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 1,575,209 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.47% and is currently trading at 27.64. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 131.09% to reach 27.64. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.18%
3 Months-13.4%
6 Months66.67%
YTD18.03%
1 Year131.09%
26 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.77Support 127.32
Resistance 228.03Support 227.13
Resistance 328.22Support 326.87
26 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32239 k

The trading volume yesterday was 38.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

26 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.58 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 27.8 & 27.44 yesterday to end at 27.58. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

