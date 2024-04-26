Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹27.8 and closed at ₹27.58 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹27.8, while the low was ₹27.44. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,050.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at ₹34.35, and the 52-week low is at ₹11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 1,575,209 shares traded.
The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.47% and is currently trading at ₹27.64. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 131.09% to reach ₹27.64. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.18%
|3 Months
|-13.4%
|6 Months
|66.67%
|YTD
|18.03%
|1 Year
|131.09%
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.77
|Support 1
|27.32
|Resistance 2
|28.03
|Support 2
|27.13
|Resistance 3
|28.22
|Support 3
|26.87
The trading volume yesterday was 38.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹27.8 & ₹27.44 yesterday to end at ₹27.58. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
