Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 43.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.48 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 43.75 and closed slightly higher at 43.77. The stock reached a high of 45.20 and a low of 43.71 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 17,851.42 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 54.25 and a 52-week low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 532,721 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17339 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 532 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹43.77 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 45.2 & 43.71 yesterday to end at 44.48. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

