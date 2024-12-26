Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹43.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹43.77. The stock reached a high of ₹45.20 and a low of ₹43.71 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹17,851.42 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a 52-week low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 532,721 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 532 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹45.2 & ₹43.71 yesterday to end at ₹44.48. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend