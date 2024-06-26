Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 29.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 30, closed at 29.71, with a high of 30.28 and a low of 29.5. The market capitalization stood at 11,870.15 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 13.8 and 34.35. The BSE volume for the day was 4,450,656 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 130.06Support 129.28
Resistance 230.56Support 229.0
Resistance 330.84Support 328.5
26 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 64653 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

26 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹29.71 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 30.28 & 29.5 yesterday to end at 29.71. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.