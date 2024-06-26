Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹30, closed at ₹29.71, with a high of ₹30.28 and a low of ₹29.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,870.15 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹13.8 and ₹34.35. The BSE volume for the day was 4,450,656 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|30.06
|Support 1
|29.28
|Resistance 2
|30.56
|Support 2
|29.0
|Resistance 3
|30.84
|Support 3
|28.5
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹30.28 & ₹29.5 yesterday to end at ₹29.71. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend