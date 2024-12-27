Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹44.4 and closed slightly higher at ₹44.48, reaching a high of ₹45.4 and a low of ₹44. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹17,726.89 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,498,516 shares for the day.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock price has increased by 2.17%, currently trading at ₹45.11. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 95.27%, reaching ₹45.11. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.77%, reaching 23,750.20 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.67%
|3 Months
|9.33%
|6 Months
|53.12%
|YTD
|89.4%
|1 Year
|95.27%
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|45.1
|Support 1
|43.77
|Resistance 2
|45.9
|Support 2
|43.24
|Resistance 3
|46.43
|Support 3
|42.44
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1498 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹45.4 & ₹44 yesterday to end at ₹44.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend