Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 44.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 44.4 and closed slightly higher at 44.48, reaching a high of 45.4 and a low of 44. The company's market capitalization stands at 17,726.89 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,498,516 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock price has increased by 2.17%, currently trading at 45.11. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 95.27%, reaching 45.11. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.77%, reaching 23,750.20 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.67%
3 Months9.33%
6 Months53.12%
YTD89.4%
1 Year95.27%
27 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 145.1Support 143.77
Resistance 245.9Support 243.24
Resistance 346.43Support 342.44
27 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16853 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1498 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹44.48 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 45.4 & 44 yesterday to end at 44.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

