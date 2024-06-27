Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 29.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.47 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at 29.54 and closing at 29.55. The stock reached a high of 29.8 and a low of 29.24 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 11,765.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35 and the 52-week low was 13.8. The BSE volume for the day was 2,635,231 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹29.47, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹29.29

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 29.47 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 29.1 and 29.64 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 29.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 29.64 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at 29.48. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 111.41% to reach 29.48. In contrast, Nifty has climbed by 27.70% to reach 23868.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.03%
3 Months-1.75%
6 Months29.56%
YTD25.67%
1 Year111.41%
27 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 129.64Support 129.1
Resistance 229.99Support 228.91
Resistance 330.18Support 328.56
27 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 62204 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

27 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹29.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 29.8 & 29.24 yesterday to end at 29.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

