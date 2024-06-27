Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at ₹29.54 and closing at ₹29.55. The stock reached a high of ₹29.8 and a low of ₹29.24 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹11,765.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35 and the 52-week low was ₹13.8. The BSE volume for the day was 2,635,231 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at ₹29.47 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹29.1 and ₹29.64 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹29.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 29.64 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at ₹29.48. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 111.41% to reach ₹29.48. In contrast, Nifty has climbed by 27.70% to reach 23868.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.03%
|3 Months
|-1.75%
|6 Months
|29.56%
|YTD
|25.67%
|1 Year
|111.41%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|29.64
|Support 1
|29.1
|Resistance 2
|29.99
|Support 2
|28.91
|Resistance 3
|30.18
|Support 3
|28.56
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹29.8 & ₹29.24 yesterday to end at ₹29.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend