Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at ₹27.6, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹27.58

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's last day saw the open price at ₹27.58 and the close price at ₹26.27. The high and low for the day were both at ₹27.58. The market capitalization stood at ₹10301.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹33.1 and ₹9.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2116040 shares.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power closed today at ₹27.6, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹27.58
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1338.55
|-70.45
|-5.0
|1641.0
|145.03
|13930.85
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|15.04
|-0.15
|-0.99
|23.99
|5.17
|10307.6
|Reliance Power
|27.6
|0.02
|0.07
|33.1
|9.05
|10309.17
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|69.56
|0.9
|1.31
|94.85
|32.05
|9615.07
|KPI Green Energy
|1531.0
|16.75
|1.11
|1895.95
|259.03
|8298.12
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Reliance Power Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 9.05 and a 52-week high of 33.15. This shows a significant price range over the past year, with the stock experiencing fluctuations in value.
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1341.0
|-68.0
|-4.83
|1641.0
|145.03
|13956.35
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|15.15
|-0.04
|-0.26
|23.99
|5.17
|10382.99
|Reliance Power
|27.9
|0.32
|1.16
|33.1
|9.05
|10421.22
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|70.69
|2.03
|2.96
|94.85
|32.05
|9771.26
|KPI Green Energy
|1535.05
|20.8
|1.37
|1895.95
|259.03
|8320.07
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|24.21
|10 Days
|22.87
|20 Days
|23.36
|50 Days
|26.37
|100 Days
|24.63
|300 Days
|20.73
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1349.0
|-60.0
|-4.26
|1641.0
|145.03
|14039.61
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|15.25
|0.06
|0.39
|23.99
|5.17
|10451.52
|Reliance Power
|27.66
|0.08
|0.29
|33.1
|9.05
|10331.58
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|69.65
|0.99
|1.44
|94.85
|32.05
|9627.51
|KPI Green Energy
|1536.25
|22.0
|1.45
|1895.95
|259.03
|8326.57
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1342.0
|-67.0
|-4.76
|1641.0
|145.03
|13966.75
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|15.32
|0.13
|0.86
|23.99
|5.17
|10499.5
|Reliance Power
|27.95
|0.37
|1.34
|33.1
|9.05
|10439.9
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|69.23
|0.57
|0.83
|94.85
|32.05
|9569.45
|KPI Green Energy
|1532.75
|18.5
|1.22
|1895.95
|259.03
|8307.6
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1361.2
|-47.8
|-3.39
|1641.0
|145.03
|14166.58
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|15.45
|0.26
|1.71
|23.99
|5.17
|10588.59
|Reliance Power
|28.04
|0.46
|1.67
|33.1
|9.05
|10473.52
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|69.36
|0.7
|1.02
|94.85
|32.05
|9587.42
|KPI Green Energy
|1520.0
|5.75
|0.38
|1895.95
|259.03
|8238.5
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.97%
|3 Months
|20.21%
|6 Months
|45.26%
|YTD
|18.45%
|1 Year
|193.62%
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹26.27 on last trading day
On the last day, Reliance Power had a total trading volume of 2116040 shares with a closing price of ₹26.27 on the BSE.
