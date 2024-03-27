Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at 27.6, up 0.07% from yesterday's 27.58

27 Mar 2024
Reliance Power stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 27.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's last day saw the open price at 27.58 and the close price at 26.27. The high and low for the day were both at 27.58. The market capitalization stood at 10301.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 33.1 and 9.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2116040 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power closed today at ₹27.6, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹27.58

Reliance Power stock closed at 27.6 today, with a net change of 0.02 and a percent change of 0.07 compared to yesterday's closing price of 27.58. Overall, the stock saw a slight increase in value.

27 Mar 2024, 06:17 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1338.55-70.45-5.01641.0145.0313930.85
Jaiprakash Power Ventures15.04-0.15-0.9923.995.1710307.6
Reliance Power27.60.020.0733.19.0510309.17
Rattanindia Enterprises69.560.91.3194.8532.059615.07
KPI Green Energy1531.016.751.111895.95259.038298.12
27 Mar 2024, 05:32 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's low price today was 26.5 and the high price was 28.55.

27 Mar 2024, 03:15 PM IST Reliance Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Reliance Power Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 9.05 and a 52-week high of 33.15. This shows a significant price range over the past year, with the stock experiencing fluctuations in value.

27 Mar 2024, 03:02 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.85, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹27.58

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 27.85, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 0.27. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1341.0-68.0-4.831641.0145.0313956.35
Jaiprakash Power Ventures15.15-0.04-0.2623.995.1710382.99
Reliance Power27.90.321.1633.19.0510421.22
Rattanindia Enterprises70.692.032.9694.8532.059771.26
KPI Green Energy1535.0520.81.371895.95259.038320.07
27 Mar 2024, 02:20 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.95, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹27.58

The Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 27.95, showing a 1.34% increase in value with a net change of 0.37. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price for the day.

27 Mar 2024, 02:12 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock hit a low of 26.5 and a high of 28.55 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:43 PM IST Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.95, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹27.58

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 27.95, with a percent change of 1.34% and a net change of 0.37. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days24.21
10 Days22.87
20 Days23.36
50 Days26.37
100 Days24.63
300 Days20.73
27 Mar 2024, 01:11 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock reached a low of 26.5 and a high of 28.55 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:00 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.78, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹27.58

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 27.78, with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.73. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:32 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1349.0-60.0-4.261641.0145.0314039.61
Jaiprakash Power Ventures15.250.060.3923.995.1710451.52
Reliance Power27.660.080.2933.19.0510331.58
Rattanindia Enterprises69.650.991.4494.8532.059627.51
KPI Green Energy1536.2522.01.451895.95259.038326.57
27 Mar 2024, 12:20 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.85, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹27.58

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 27.85, showing a 0.98% increase in the last trading session with a net change of 0.27.

27 Mar 2024, 12:10 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock on the current day traded at a low of 26.5 and reached a high of 28.55.

27 Mar 2024, 11:43 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.85, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹27.58

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 27.85, with a net change of 0.27 and a percentage change of 0.98.

27 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1342.0-67.0-4.761641.0145.0313966.75
Jaiprakash Power Ventures15.320.130.8623.995.1710499.5
Reliance Power27.950.371.3433.19.0510439.9
Rattanindia Enterprises69.230.570.8394.8532.059569.45
KPI Green Energy1532.7518.51.221895.95259.038307.6
27 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock traded at a low of 26.5 and a high of 28.55 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:01 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹28, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹27.58

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 28, with a percent change of 1.52% and a net change of 0.42. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.

27 Mar 2024, 10:31 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1361.2-47.8-3.391641.0145.0314166.58
Jaiprakash Power Ventures15.450.261.7123.995.1710588.59
Reliance Power28.040.461.6733.19.0510473.52
Rattanindia Enterprises69.360.71.0294.8532.059587.42
KPI Green Energy1520.05.750.381895.95259.038238.5
27 Mar 2024, 10:20 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.9, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹27.58

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 27.9, showing a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 0.32. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:12 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock traded at a low of 26.5 and a high of 28.55 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.3, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹27.58

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 28.3, with a net change of 0.72 and a percent change of 2.61. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.97%
3 Months20.21%
6 Months45.26%
YTD18.45%
1 Year193.62%
27 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.58, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.27

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows a price of 27.58, with a percent change of 4.99% and a net change of 1.31. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

27 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹26.27 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a total trading volume of 2116040 shares with a closing price of 26.27 on the BSE.

