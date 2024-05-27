Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at ₹26.32 and closed at ₹26.4. The stock reached a high of ₹27.27 and a low of ₹26.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,701.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35 and the low was ₹11.35. The BSE trading volume for Reliance Power was 5,551,664 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.25
|Support 1
|26.1
|Resistance 2
|27.85
|Support 2
|25.55
|Resistance 3
|28.4
|Support 3
|24.95
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1684 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.27 & ₹26.15 yesterday to end at ₹26.4. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.