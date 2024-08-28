Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:46 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 31.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 30.48 and closed at 31.1. The stock reached a high of 32.46 and a low of 30.46. The company has a market capitalization of 12,617.31 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 38.07 and a low of 15.53. The BSE volume for the day was 16,087,102 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 12:46 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 721.53% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: By 12 PM, the trading volume of Reliance Power had surged by 721.53% compared to the previous day, with the stock price rising to 31.6, an increase of 1.61%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

28 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power reached a high of 31.71 and a low of 30.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 31.55 (Resistance level 1), suggesting upward momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 131.91Support 130.85
Resistance 232.34Support 230.22
Resistance 332.97Support 329.79
28 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days34.81
10 Days33.01
20 Days32.60
50 Days30.39
100 Days28.68
300 Days26.75
28 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹31.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹31.1

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 31.1 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 31.11. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

28 Aug 2024, 11:46 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 695.91% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of Reliance Power shares traded has surged by 695.91% compared to the previous day. The stock price was at 30.84, experiencing a slight decrease of 0.84%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a price drop with higher trading volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

28 Aug 2024, 11:37 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power reached a high of 31.79 and a low of 31.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 31.24 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 30.92 and 30.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 131.55Support 130.76
Resistance 232.06Support 230.48
Resistance 332.34Support 329.97
28 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹31.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 32.46 & 30.46 yesterday to end at 31.41. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

