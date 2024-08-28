Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹30.48 and closed at ₹31.1. The stock reached a high of ₹32.46 and a low of ₹30.46. The company has a market capitalization of ₹12,617.31 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹38.07 and a low of ₹15.53. The BSE volume for the day was 16,087,102 shares.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: By 12 PM, the trading volume of Reliance Power had surged by 721.53% compared to the previous day, with the stock price rising to ₹31.6, an increase of 1.61%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power reached a high of 31.71 and a low of 30.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 31.55 (Resistance level 1), suggesting upward momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|31.91
|Support 1
|30.85
|Resistance 2
|32.34
|Support 2
|30.22
|Resistance 3
|32.97
|Support 3
|29.79
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|34.81
|10 Days
|33.01
|20 Days
|32.60
|50 Days
|30.39
|100 Days
|28.68
|300 Days
|26.75
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at ₹31.1 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹31.11. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of Reliance Power shares traded has surged by 695.91% compared to the previous day. The stock price was at ₹30.84, experiencing a slight decrease of 0.84%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a price drop with higher trading volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power reached a high of 31.79 and a low of 31.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 31.24 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 30.92 and 30.35.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|31.55
|Support 1
|30.76
|Resistance 2
|32.06
|Support 2
|30.48
|Resistance 3
|32.34
|Support 3
|29.97
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹32.46 & ₹30.46 yesterday to end at ₹31.41. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.