Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹38.33 and closed slightly higher at ₹38.54. The stock reached a high of ₹38.40 and a low of ₹36.62 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹14,746.30 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,824,254 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|38.0
|Support 1
|36.09
|Resistance 2
|39.21
|Support 2
|35.39
|Resistance 3
|39.91
|Support 3
|34.18
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹38.40 & ₹36.62 yesterday to end at ₹36.73. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.