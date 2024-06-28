Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock opened and closed at ₹29.29 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹29.55, while the low was ₹28.66. The market capitalization stood at ₹11576.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹34.35 and ₹13.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4547440 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹29.55 & ₹28.66 yesterday to end at ₹29.29. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend