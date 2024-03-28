Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at ₹28.23, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹27.67

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹28.55 and closed at ₹27.58 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹28.55 and the low was ₹26.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹11086.84 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹33.1 and ₹9.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,354,726 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power closed today at ₹28.23, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹27.67
Reliance Power stock closed at ₹28.23 today, marking a 2.02% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹27.67. The net change in the stock price was 0.56.
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|121.4
|-0.75
|-0.61
|149.9
|62.25
|16092.43
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1405.45
|66.9
|5.0
|1641.0
|145.03
|14627.1
|Reliance Power
|28.23
|0.56
|2.02
|33.1
|9.05
|10544.49
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|15.28
|0.23
|1.53
|23.99
|5.17
|10472.09
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|69.15
|-0.67
|-0.96
|94.85
|32.05
|9558.39
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock's price fluctuated within a narrow range today, with the low price at ₹28 and the high price at ₹28.5.
Reliance Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Reliance Power Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 9.10000 and a 52-week high price of 33.15000. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year, with potential opportunities for investors to capitalize on price movements.
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.27, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹27.67
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹28.27, reflecting a 2.17% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 0.6 points.
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|123.3
|1.15
|0.94
|149.9
|62.25
|16344.28
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1405.45
|66.9
|5.0
|1641.0
|145.03
|14627.1
|Reliance Power
|28.38
|0.71
|2.57
|33.1
|9.05
|10600.51
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|15.42
|0.37
|2.46
|23.99
|5.17
|10568.03
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|70.14
|0.32
|0.46
|94.85
|32.05
|9695.24
Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.38, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹27.67
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹28.38, with a percent change of 2.57 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may want to keep an eye on further developments to assess the stock's performance.
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock's low price for the day was ₹28, while the high price reached ₹28.5.
Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.4, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹27.67
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹28.4, with a percent change of 2.64 and a net change of 0.73. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Click here for Reliance Power AGM
Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|25.08
|10 Days
|23.37
|20 Days
|23.46
|50 Days
|26.30
|100 Days
|24.73
|300 Days
|20.80
Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.38, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹27.67
Reliance Power stock is currently trading at ₹28.38, which reflects a 2.57% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.71.
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|125.5
|3.35
|2.74
|149.9
|62.25
|16635.91
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1379.0
|40.45
|3.02
|1641.0
|145.03
|14351.83
|Reliance Power
|28.39
|0.72
|2.6
|33.1
|9.05
|10604.25
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|15.37
|0.32
|2.13
|23.99
|5.17
|10533.77
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|70.5
|0.68
|0.97
|94.85
|32.05
|9745.0
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.4, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹27.67
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹28.4, with a percent change of 2.64 and a net change of 0.73. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Click here for Reliance Power News
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock's low price today was ₹28 and the high price was ₹28.5.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.4, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹27.67
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹28.4, with a 2.64% increase in value. The net change is 0.73 points.
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|125.9
|3.75
|3.07
|149.9
|62.25
|16688.93
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1350.4
|11.85
|0.89
|1641.0
|145.03
|14054.18
|Reliance Power
|28.39
|0.72
|2.6
|33.1
|9.05
|10604.25
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|15.35
|0.3
|1.99
|23.99
|5.17
|10520.06
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|71.04
|1.22
|1.75
|94.85
|32.05
|9819.64
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹28 and a high of ₹28.5 on the current trading day, showing a narrow price range for the day.
Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.44, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹27.67
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹28.44, showing a percent change of 2.78% with a net change of 0.77. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|126.05
|3.9
|3.19
|149.9
|62.25
|16708.82
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1366.0
|27.45
|2.05
|1641.0
|145.03
|14216.53
|Reliance Power
|28.45
|0.78
|2.82
|33.1
|9.05
|10626.66
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|15.45
|0.4
|2.66
|23.99
|5.17
|10588.59
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|71.4
|1.58
|2.26
|94.85
|32.05
|9869.4
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.44, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹27.67
Reliance Power stock is currently trading at ₹28.44, which represents a 2.78% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.77. Overall, the stock has shown a positive movement in the recent trading session.
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock had a low of ₹28 and a high of ₹28.5 on the current day.
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.48, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹27.67
Reliance Power stock is currently trading at ₹28.48, showing a 2.93% increase with a net change of 0.81. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|21.27%
|3 Months
|20.74%
|6 Months
|44.01%
|YTD
|18.67%
|1 Year
|202.19%
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.6, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹27.58
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹27.6 with a percent change of 0.07, resulting in a net change of 0.02. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.58 on last trading day
On the last day, Reliance Power on BSE had a trading volume of 6,354,726 shares with a closing price of ₹27.58.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!