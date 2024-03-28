Active Stocks
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at ₹28.23, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹27.67

12 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 27.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.23 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 28.55 and closed at 27.58 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 28.55 and the low was 26.5. The market capitalization stood at 11086.84 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 33.1 and 9.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,354,726 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:30:04 PM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power closed today at ₹28.23, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹27.67

Reliance Power stock closed at 28.23 today, marking a 2.02% increase from the previous day's closing price of 27.67. The net change in the stock price was 0.56.

28 Mar 2024, 06:15:04 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC121.4-0.75-0.61149.962.2516092.43
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1405.4566.95.01641.0145.0314627.1
Reliance Power28.230.562.0233.19.0510544.49
Jaiprakash Power Ventures15.280.231.5323.995.1710472.09
Rattanindia Enterprises69.15-0.67-0.9694.8532.059558.39
28 Mar 2024, 05:30:43 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's price fluctuated within a narrow range today, with the low price at 28 and the high price at 28.5.

28 Mar 2024, 03:15:09 PM IST

Reliance Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Reliance Power Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 9.10000 and a 52-week high price of 33.15000. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year, with potential opportunities for investors to capitalize on price movements.

28 Mar 2024, 03:00:53 PM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.27, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹27.67

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 28.27, reflecting a 2.17% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 0.6 points.

28 Mar 2024, 02:32:48 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC123.31.150.94149.962.2516344.28
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1405.4566.95.01641.0145.0314627.1
Reliance Power28.380.712.5733.19.0510600.51
Jaiprakash Power Ventures15.420.372.4623.995.1710568.03
Rattanindia Enterprises70.140.320.4694.8532.059695.24
28 Mar 2024, 02:22:56 PM IST

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.38, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹27.67

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 28.38, with a percent change of 2.57 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may want to keep an eye on further developments to assess the stock's performance.

28 Mar 2024, 02:12:43 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's low price for the day was 28, while the high price reached 28.5.

28 Mar 2024, 01:43:18 PM IST

Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:40:09 PM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.4, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹27.67

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 28.4, with a percent change of 2.64 and a net change of 0.73. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Reliance Power AGM

28 Mar 2024, 01:30:47 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days25.08
10 Days23.37
20 Days23.46
50 Days26.30
100 Days24.73
300 Days20.80
28 Mar 2024, 01:02:30 PM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.38, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹27.67

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 28.38, which reflects a 2.57% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.71.

28 Mar 2024, 12:52:42 PM IST

Reliance Power Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:30:35 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC125.53.352.74149.962.2516635.91
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1379.040.453.021641.0145.0314351.83
Reliance Power28.390.722.633.19.0510604.25
Jaiprakash Power Ventures15.370.322.1323.995.1710533.77
Rattanindia Enterprises70.50.680.9794.8532.059745.0
28 Mar 2024, 12:23:53 PM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.4, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹27.67

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 28.4, with a percent change of 2.64 and a net change of 0.73. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Reliance Power News

28 Mar 2024, 12:13:59 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's low price today was 28 and the high price was 28.5.

28 Mar 2024, 11:44:25 AM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.4, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹27.67

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 28.4, with a 2.64% increase in value. The net change is 0.73 points.

28 Mar 2024, 11:32:48 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC125.93.753.07149.962.2516688.93
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1350.411.850.891641.0145.0314054.18
Reliance Power28.390.722.633.19.0510604.25
Jaiprakash Power Ventures15.350.31.9923.995.1710520.06
Rattanindia Enterprises71.041.221.7594.8532.059819.64
28 Mar 2024, 11:10:41 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock reached a low of 28 and a high of 28.5 on the current trading day, showing a narrow price range for the day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:00:56 AM IST

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.44, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹27.67

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 28.44, showing a percent change of 2.78% with a net change of 0.77. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:30:04 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC126.053.93.19149.962.2516708.82
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1366.027.452.051641.0145.0314216.53
Reliance Power28.450.782.8233.19.0510626.66
Jaiprakash Power Ventures15.450.42.6623.995.1710588.59
Rattanindia Enterprises71.41.582.2694.8532.059869.4
28 Mar 2024, 10:23:46 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.44, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹27.67

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 28.44, which represents a 2.78% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.77. Overall, the stock has shown a positive movement in the recent trading session.

28 Mar 2024, 10:11:21 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock had a low of 28 and a high of 28.5 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 09:52:46 AM IST

Reliance Power Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:41:35 AM IST

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.48, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹27.67

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 28.48, showing a 2.93% increase with a net change of 0.81. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:31:42 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week21.27%
3 Months20.74%
6 Months44.01%
YTD18.67%
1 Year202.19%
28 Mar 2024, 09:01:43 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.6, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹27.58

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 27.6 with a percent change of 0.07, resulting in a net change of 0.02. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:01:32 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.58 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power on BSE had a trading volume of 6,354,726 shares with a closing price of 27.58.

