Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power opened at ₹26.1 and closed at ₹26.64. The stock reached a high of ₹26.1 and a low of ₹25.31. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,166.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35, while the 52-week low was ₹11.35. The BSE volume for the day was 8,107,049 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.9
|Support 1
|25.0
|Resistance 2
|26.5
|Support 2
|24.7
|Resistance 3
|26.8
|Support 3
|24.1
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 163.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.1 & ₹25.31 yesterday to end at ₹26.64. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.