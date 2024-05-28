Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 26.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.31 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power opened at 26.1 and closed at 26.64. The stock reached a high of 26.1 and a low of 25.31. The market capitalization stood at 10,166.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35, while the 52-week low was 11.35. The BSE volume for the day was 8,107,049 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.9Support 125.0
Resistance 226.5Support 224.7
Resistance 326.8Support 324.1
28 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 52 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19771 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 163.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

28 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹26.64 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.1 & 25.31 yesterday to end at 26.64. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

