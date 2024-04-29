Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day traded between a high of ₹28.12 and a low of ₹27.51. The open price was ₹27.54, and the closing price was ₹27.51. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,114.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹34.35, and the 52-week low was ₹11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 4,134,025 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 38.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹28.12 & ₹27.51 yesterday to end at ₹27.51. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!