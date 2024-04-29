Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 27.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.67 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day traded between a high of 28.12 and a low of 27.51. The open price was 27.54, and the closing price was 27.51. The market capitalization stood at 11,114.96 crore. The 52-week high was 34.35, and the 52-week low was 11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 4,134,025 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32239 k

The trading volume yesterday was 38.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

29 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.51 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 28.12 & 27.51 yesterday to end at 27.51. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

