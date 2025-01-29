Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 3.18 %. The stock closed at 36.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.99 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 36.79 and closed slightly lower at 36.72. The stock reached a high of 38.18 and dipped to a low of 35.15, reflecting some volatility during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 14,802.54 crore, with a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. A total of 4,180,852 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:37 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹37.99, up 3.18% from yesterday's ₹36.82

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at 37.99 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 35.37 and 38.36 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 35.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 38.36 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has increased by 2.53%, currently trading at 37.75. Over the past year, the stock has seen a significant rise of 22.43%, reaching 37.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 5.67% growth, climbing to 22957.25 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.13%
3 Months-5.02%
6 Months17.81%
YTD-13.5%
1 Year22.43%
29 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 138.36Support 135.37
Resistance 239.76Support 233.78
Resistance 341.35Support 332.38
29 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25297 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

29 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹36.72 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 38.18 & 35.15 yesterday to end at 37.01. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

