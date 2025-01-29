Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹36.79 and closed slightly lower at ₹36.72. The stock reached a high of ₹38.18 and dipped to a low of ₹35.15, reflecting some volatility during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹14,802.54 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. A total of 4,180,852 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at ₹37.99 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹35.37 and ₹38.36 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹35.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 38.36 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has increased by 2.53%, currently trading at ₹37.75. Over the past year, the stock has seen a significant rise of 22.43%, reaching ₹37.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 5.67% growth, climbing to 22957.25 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.13%
|3 Months
|-5.02%
|6 Months
|17.81%
|YTD
|-13.5%
|1 Year
|22.43%
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|38.36
|Support 1
|35.37
|Resistance 2
|39.76
|Support 2
|33.78
|Resistance 3
|41.35
|Support 3
|32.38
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹38.18 & ₹35.15 yesterday to end at ₹37.01. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.