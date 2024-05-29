Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹25.21 and closed at ₹25.31. The high for the day was ₹25.48 and the low was ₹24.53. The market capitalization stood at ₹10026.36 crore. The 52-week high was ₹34.35 and the 52-week low was ₹12.76. The BSE volume for the day was 5147548 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.53
|Support 1
|24.53
|Resistance 2
|26.02
|Support 2
|24.02
|Resistance 3
|26.53
|Support 3
|23.53
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 163.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25.48 & ₹24.53 yesterday to end at ₹25.31. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.