Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at ₹27.25, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹27.56

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹27.95 and closed at ₹27.67 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹28.12 and the low was ₹27.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹11070.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at ₹34.35 and the low was ₹11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 2034747 shares traded.
Reliance Power share price Live : Shareholding information
Reliance Power has a 2.67% MF holding & 7.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.04% in december to 7.89% in march quarter.
Reliance Power share price update : Return metrics and efficiency
Reliance Power's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was -3.57%. Its return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was -1.22%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Financial performance
Reliance Power has experienced a significant decrease in EPS and revenue over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was slightly higher compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a certain growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Reliance Power's stock price dropped by 1.12% to reach ₹27.25, while its peer companies are displaying a mixed performance. KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava are experiencing a decline, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% each, respectively.
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock traded at a low of ₹27 and a high of ₹28.3 on the current day.
Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 26.61% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Reliance Power until 3 PM is 26.61% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹27.25, showing a decrease of -1.12%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power closed today at ₹27.25, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹27.56
Reliance Power share price closed the day at ₹27.25 - a 1.12% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 27.98 , 28.67 , 29.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 26.93 , 26.57 , 25.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.39, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹27.56
Reliance Power share price is at ₹27.39 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹27.23 and ₹27.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 31.29% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Reliance Power by 2 PM is 31.29% higher than the previous day, while the price is at ₹27.58, showing a 0.07% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 27.65 and 27.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 27.53 and selling near the hourly resistance of 27.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.69
|Support 1
|27.55
|Resistance 2
|27.77
|Support 2
|27.49
|Resistance 3
|27.83
|Support 3
|27.41
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.63, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹27.56
Reliance Power share price is at ₹27.63 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹27.23 and ₹27.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 36.98% higher than yesterday
The volume of Reliance Power traded by 1 PM is 36.98% higher than yesterday while the price is currently at ₹27.64, showing a 0.29% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a further drop in prices.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 27.75 and 27.58 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 27.58 and selling near the hourly resistance of 27.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹27.58 and a high of ₹28.30.
Reliance Power share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 51.91% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Reliance Power up to 12 AM has increased by 51.91% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹27.61, showing a 0.18% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price decreases.
Reliance Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 27.74 and 27.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 27.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.74.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.67, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹27.56
Reliance Power share price is at ₹27.67 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹27.23 and ₹27.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 55.93% higher than yesterday
The volume of Reliance Power traded by 11 AM is 55.93% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹27.74, an increase of 0.65%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 28.0 and 27.65 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 27.65 and selling near the hourly resistance of 28.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.67, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹27.56
Reliance Power share price is at ₹27.67 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹27.23 and ₹27.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Reliance Power's stock price increased by 0.73% to reach ₹27.76, outperforming its peers. KPI Green Energy and Rattanindia Enterprises saw a decline, while Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Nava experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.41% and 0.36% respectively.
Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 114.23% higher than yesterday
The volume of Reliance Power traded by 10 AM is 114.23% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹27.78, reflecting a 0.8% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power touched a high of 28.1 & a low of 27.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Reliance Power's stock price rose by 1.31% to reach ₹27.92, outperforming its peers. While KPI Green Energy and Rattanindia Enterprises are experiencing a decline, Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Nava, on the other hand, are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.3% and 0.4% respectively.
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.93, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹27.56
Reliance Power share price is at ₹27.93 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹27.23 and ₹27.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.76% and is currently trading at ₹27.77. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 125.82% to reach ₹27.77. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.77% to reach 22643.40 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.13%
|3 Months
|-11.82%
|6 Months
|62.54%
|YTD
|18.24%
|1 Year
|125.82%
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31686 k
The trading volume yesterday was 49.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.67 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹28.12 & ₹27.45 yesterday to end at ₹27.67. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
