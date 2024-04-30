Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at 27.25, down -1.12% from yesterday's 27.56

36 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 27.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 27.95 and closed at 27.67 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 28.12 and the low was 27.45. The market capitalization stood at 11070.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at 34.35 and the low was 11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 2034747 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live : Shareholding information

Reliance Power has a 2.67% MF holding & 7.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.04% in december to 7.89% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:37 PM IST Reliance Power share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Reliance Power's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was -3.57%. Its return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was -1.22%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:02 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Reliance Power has experienced a significant decrease in EPS and revenue over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was slightly higher compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a certain growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:06 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Reliance Power's stock price dropped by 1.12% to reach 27.25, while its peer companies are displaying a mixed performance. KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava are experiencing a decline, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.990.954.9923.995.5713700.06
KPI Green Energy1808.5-95.15-5.02109.25312.710902.11
Reliance Power27.25-0.31-1.1234.3511.0610178.44
Rattanindia Enterprises74.8-1.22-1.694.8537.0110339.38
Nava501.0-3.25-0.64540.0220.57269.54
30 Apr 2024, 05:37 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock traded at a low of 27 and a high of 28.3 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51 PM IST Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 26.61% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Reliance Power until 3 PM is 26.61% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 27.25, showing a decrease of -1.12%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:50 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power closed today at ₹27.25, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹27.56

Reliance Power share price closed the day at 27.25 - a 1.12% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 27.98 , 28.67 , 29.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 26.93 , 26.57 , 25.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:31 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:10 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.39, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹27.56

Reliance Power share price is at 27.39 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.23 and 27.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM IST Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:55 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days27.96
10 Days28.24
20 Days28.71
50 Days26.19
100 Days26.16
300 Days22.19
30 Apr 2024, 02:48 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 31.29% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Reliance Power by 2 PM is 31.29% higher than the previous day, while the price is at 27.58, showing a 0.07% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:33 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 27.65 and 27.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 27.53 and selling near the hourly resistance of 27.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.69Support 127.55
Resistance 227.77Support 227.49
Resistance 327.83Support 327.41
30 Apr 2024, 02:05 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.63, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹27.56

Reliance Power share price is at 27.63 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.23 and 27.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:51 PM IST Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 36.98% higher than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Power traded by 1 PM is 36.98% higher than yesterday while the price is currently at 27.64, showing a 0.29% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a further drop in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:36 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 27.75 and 27.58 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 27.58 and selling near the hourly resistance of 27.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.65Support 127.53
Resistance 227.72Support 227.48
Resistance 327.77Support 327.41
30 Apr 2024, 01:00 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 27.58 and a high of 28.30.

30 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 51.91% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Reliance Power up to 12 AM has increased by 51.91% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 27.61, showing a 0.18% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price decreases.

30 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST Reliance Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 27.74 and 27.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 27.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.74.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.75Support 127.58
Resistance 227.84Support 227.5
Resistance 327.92Support 327.41
30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days27.96
10 Days28.24
20 Days28.71
50 Days26.19
100 Days26.16
300 Days22.19
30 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.67, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹27.56

Reliance Power share price is at 27.67 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.23 and 27.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:50 AM IST Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 55.93% higher than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Power traded by 11 AM is 55.93% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 27.74, an increase of 0.65%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 28.0 and 27.65 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 27.65 and selling near the hourly resistance of 28.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.74Support 127.52
Resistance 227.89Support 227.45
Resistance 327.96Support 327.3
30 Apr 2024, 11:26 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.67, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹27.56

Reliance Power share price is at 27.67 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.23 and 27.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:18 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Reliance Power's stock price increased by 0.73% to reach 27.76, outperforming its peers. KPI Green Energy and Rattanindia Enterprises saw a decline, while Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Nava experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.41% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.990.954.9923.995.5713700.06
KPI Green Energy1808.5-95.15-5.02109.25312.710902.11
Reliance Power27.760.20.7334.3511.0610368.93
Rattanindia Enterprises75.32-0.7-0.9294.8537.0110411.25
Nava507.53.250.64540.0220.57363.86
30 Apr 2024, 10:45 AM IST Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 114.23% higher than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Power traded by 10 AM is 114.23% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 27.78, reflecting a 0.8% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:36 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power touched a high of 28.1 & a low of 27.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 128.0Support 127.65
Resistance 228.23Support 227.53
Resistance 328.35Support 327.3
30 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:55 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Reliance Power's stock price rose by 1.31% to reach 27.92, outperforming its peers. While KPI Green Energy and Rattanindia Enterprises are experiencing a decline, Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Nava, on the other hand, are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.3% and 0.4% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.990.954.9923.995.5713700.06
KPI Green Energy1808.5-95.15-5.02109.25312.710902.11
Reliance Power27.920.361.3134.3511.0610428.7
Rattanindia Enterprises75.75-0.27-0.3694.8537.0110470.69
Nava509.955.71.13540.0220.57399.41
30 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.93, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹27.56

Reliance Power share price is at 27.93 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.23 and 27.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.76% and is currently trading at 27.77. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 125.82% to reach 27.77. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.77% to reach 22643.40 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.13%
3 Months-11.82%
6 Months62.54%
YTD18.24%
1 Year125.82%
30 Apr 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.98Support 127.23
Resistance 228.47Support 226.97
Resistance 328.73Support 326.48
30 Apr 2024, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31686 k

The trading volume yesterday was 49.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.67 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 28.12 & 27.45 yesterday to end at 27.67. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.