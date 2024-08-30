Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹31.41 and closed slightly lower at ₹31.28. The stock reached a high of ₹31.5 and dipped to a low of ₹30. With a market capitalization of ₹12,279.88 crore, the company saw a trading volume of 8,809,568 shares on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of ₹38.07 and a low of ₹15.53.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.29
|Support 1
|30.37
|Resistance 2
|33.34
|Support 2
|29.5
|Resistance 3
|34.21
|Support 3
|28.45
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 89.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1948 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹31.5 & ₹30 yesterday to end at ₹30.57. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.