Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹45.26 and closed lower at ₹44.15, experiencing a high of ₹45.40 and a low of ₹42.70. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹17,337.25 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,212,481 shares for the day.
Reliance Power share price: Anil Ambani-owned stock in focus on ₹3760 crore term loan from PFC
Reliance Power share price: Anil Ambani-owned company has declared that its subsidiary Rosa Power Supply Company Limited has executed a definitive document for availing of a term loan up to ₹3,760 crore from PFC
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock price has increased by 0.83%, currently trading at ₹43.49. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen a remarkable gain of 93.11%, reaching ₹43.49. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23,813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.01%
|3 Months
|1.25%
|6 Months
|49.19%
|YTD
|85.24%
|1 Year
|93.11%
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|44.99
|Support 1
|42.37
|Resistance 2
|46.61
|Support 2
|41.37
|Resistance 3
|47.61
|Support 3
|39.75
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16070 k
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹44.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹45.4 & ₹42.7 yesterday to end at ₹43.13. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.