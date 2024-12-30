Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 44.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.13 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 45.26 and closed lower at 44.15, experiencing a high of 45.40 and a low of 42.70. The company's market capitalization stood at 17,337.25 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,212,481 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Reliance Power share price: Anil Ambani-owned stock in focus on ₹3760 crore term loan from PFC

Reliance Power share price: Anil Ambani-owned company has declared that its subsidiary Rosa Power Supply Company Limited has executed a definitive document for availing of a term loan up to 3,760 crore from PFC

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/reliance-power-share-price-anil-ambani-owned-stock-in-focus-on-rs-3760-crore-term-loan-from-pfc-11735529335451.html

30 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock price has increased by 0.83%, currently trading at 43.49. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen a remarkable gain of 93.11%, reaching 43.49. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23,813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.01%
3 Months1.25%
6 Months49.19%
YTD85.24%
1 Year93.11%
30 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 144.99Support 142.37
Resistance 246.61Support 241.37
Resistance 347.61Support 339.75
30 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16070 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

30 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹44.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 45.4 & 42.7 yesterday to end at 43.13. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.