Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹37.50 and closed at ₹36.82, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹38.66 and a low of ₹37.50 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹15,525.59 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,600,602 shares for Reliance Power.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1600 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹38.66 & ₹37.50 yesterday to end at ₹38.60. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.