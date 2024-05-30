Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock opened and closed at ₹24.96 on the last day, with the high reaching ₹25.6 and the low at ₹24.62. The market capitalization stood at ₹10126.78 crore. The 52-week high was ₹34.35 and the low was ₹12.76. Trading volume on the BSE was 2,593,650 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.7
|Support 1
|24.65
|Resistance 2
|26.2
|Support 2
|24.1
|Resistance 3
|26.75
|Support 3
|23.6
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25.6 & ₹24.62 yesterday to end at ₹24.96. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.