Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 24.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.21 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock opened and closed at 24.96 on the last day, with the high reaching 25.6 and the low at 24.62. The market capitalization stood at 10126.78 crore. The 52-week high was 34.35 and the low was 12.76. Trading volume on the BSE was 2,593,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.7Support 124.65
Resistance 226.2Support 224.1
Resistance 326.75Support 323.6
30 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19737 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

30 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹24.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 25.6 & 24.62 yesterday to end at 24.96. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.