Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -2.62 %. The stock closed at 43.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 43 and closed slightly higher at 43.13, with a high of 43.74 and a low of 41.75. The market capitalization stood at 17,337.25 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,397,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16103 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1484 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹43.13 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 43.74 & 41.75 yesterday to end at 42. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

