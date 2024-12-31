Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹43 and closed slightly higher at ₹43.13, with a high of ₹43.74 and a low of ₹41.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,337.25 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,397,421 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1484 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹43.74 & ₹41.75 yesterday to end at ₹42. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.