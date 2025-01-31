Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹38.71 and closed slightly lower at ₹38.60. The stock reached a high of ₹39.70 and dipped to a low of ₹38.24 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹15,533.63 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,615,693 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.46
|Support 1
|37.92
|Resistance 2
|40.37
|Support 2
|37.29
|Resistance 3
|41.0
|Support 3
|36.38
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1615 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹39.70 & ₹38.24 yesterday to end at ₹38.69. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.