Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 38.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.69 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 38.71 and closed slightly lower at 38.60. The stock reached a high of 39.70 and dipped to a low of 38.24 during the session. With a market capitalization of 15,533.63 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,615,693 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.46Support 137.92
Resistance 240.37Support 237.29
Resistance 341.0Support 336.38
31 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22853 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1615 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹38.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 39.70 & 38.24 yesterday to end at 38.69. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

