Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

5 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 24.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.95 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock on the last day had an open price of 25.34, a close price of 25.21, reaching a high of 25.34 and a low of 24.6. The market capitalization stood at 9921.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were 34.35 and 12.76 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,416,301 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹24.95, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹24.7

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 24.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 24.43 and 25.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 24.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at 24.82. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 90.73% to reach 24.82. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.44%
3 Months0.15%
6 Months16.78%
YTD6.01%
1 Year90.73%
31 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.13Support 124.43
Resistance 225.57Support 224.17
Resistance 325.83Support 323.73
31 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19547 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

31 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹25.21 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 25.34 & 24.6 yesterday to end at 25.21. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

