Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹25.34, a close price of ₹25.21, reaching a high of ₹25.34 and a low of ₹24.6. The market capitalization stood at 9921.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹34.35 and ₹12.76 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,416,301 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at ₹24.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹24.43 and ₹25.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹24.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at ₹24.82. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 90.73% to reach ₹24.82. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.44%
|3 Months
|0.15%
|6 Months
|16.78%
|YTD
|6.01%
|1 Year
|90.73%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.13
|Support 1
|24.43
|Resistance 2
|25.57
|Support 2
|24.17
|Resistance 3
|25.83
|Support 3
|23.73
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25.34 & ₹24.6 yesterday to end at ₹25.21. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.