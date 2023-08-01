comScore
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance shares plummet as investors react to negative news

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:20 AM IST

Reliance stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 2547.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2524.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

Reliance's stock price remained unchanged at 2547.85 on the last day. The stock had a high of 2559 and a low of 2521.9 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Reliance stands at 17,06,592.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,696 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:20:44 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2524.7, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹2547.85

Based on the current data, the price of Reliance stock is 2524.7. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in stock price. The net change is -23.15, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

01 Aug 2023, 11:03:32 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2524.9, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹2547.85

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is at 2524.9. There has been a percent change of -0.9, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 22.95. Overall, the stock price of Reliance has slightly decreased.

01 Aug 2023, 10:48:08 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2547.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries (Reliance) had a trading volume of 28,706 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Reliance's shares was recorded at 2,547.85.

