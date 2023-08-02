Hello User
Reliance Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 2547.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2512.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) opened at 2547.85 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 2559 and a low of 2505.9. The market capitalization of the company is 16,99,961.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 170,213 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2547.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Reliance BSE had a total volume of 170,213 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,547.85.

