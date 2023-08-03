Reliance Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM ISTLivemint
Reliance stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 2512.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2486.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Reliance opened at ₹2500 and closed at ₹2512.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2511.8 and a low of ₹2463.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,82,168.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 184,488 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:10:47 AM IST
