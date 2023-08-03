Reliance Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Reliance opened at ₹2500 and closed at ₹2512.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2511.8 and a low of ₹2463.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,82,168.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 184,488 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.